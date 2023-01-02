Features & Balance:
- Prestige tier Hero mastery bonuses.
- Three additional stat mastery bonuses have been added for each Hero. Earning these begins at Prestige tier II.
- The game will award the bonuses once new Heroes reach the Prestige tier. Existing Heroes will not trigger the new mastery bonus.
Fixes:
- Fix for reincarnated Heroes potentially losing faceted class status.
- Fix for some Omni timeline target dimensions being incorrect.
- 'Claim' buttons in the I.D.D. should no longer appear incorrectly when playing offline.
- Undead Astronaut has been added to the collection.
Changed files in this update