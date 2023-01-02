 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 2 January 2023

v0.10.53

Last edited by Wendy

Features & Balance:

  • Prestige tier Hero mastery bonuses.
  • Three additional stat mastery bonuses have been added for each Hero. Earning these begins at Prestige tier II.
  • The game will award the bonuses once new Heroes reach the Prestige tier. Existing Heroes will not trigger the new mastery bonus.

Fixes:

  • Fix for reincarnated Heroes potentially losing faceted class status.
  • Fix for some Omni timeline target dimensions being incorrect.
  • 'Claim' buttons in the I.D.D. should no longer appear incorrectly when playing offline.
  • Undead Astronaut has been added to the collection.

