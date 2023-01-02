1.3 Update

New enemy- The Steaky Surfer. If killed a certain way, player can steal its weapon, picking the gun up and dropping it like the rock launchers. When attached, the weapon fires along with the normal ship's laser.

Added yellow burst when picking up a power-up.

Improved graphics on player shield. Shield now animates if something hits it.

Added new achievement based on new enemy.

Hawks now tilt up and down. Hawk enemy has had its graphics re-done.

New ability/powerup: The Wood Guardian. It kills enemies with its branches.

Made it so Defensa and Hitch don't talk over themselves as much. Low important voice lines won't play, if another voice line is currently playing.

Changed text to icons for many of the HUD labels.

New power-up: Shrinker- all the firepower, but less of a target. Enemies that fire on or web player when player is near, will not detect player.

New Defensa voice lines, including adding voice lines to the intro sequence.

Updated instruction screens to include new enemies, friendlies, and power-ups.

AI wingman intelligence has been improved. They are much better at bombing ground targets. They each have a limited set of 19 bombs.

Added random size scaling to base cracks to make them look better.

If a powerdown activates a shrinker powerup, the player's ship will be twice the normal size for a short period. If the powerdown activates a wood guardian powerup, an evil wood guardian will appear.

Spider body and head graphics slightly enhanced.

Mist added to some storm levels.

Added Attack Saucer. It launches from the base side of the playfield. If it make it to the edge of the left side of the playfield, it will drop a rolling bomb towards the base. The rolling bomb can only be destroyed by a bomb.

Changed ship graphics so it tilts when going up or down.

Removed small moon and sun. Added random large planets to background. The planets will stay in that configuration until a new game is started.

Destroyed ships now drop metal, which can be collected. Before every basement level, there will be a store to buy ship upgrades that you can pay for in metal.

Changed death of the planter. It used to turn black for a second. Now, pieces of it shimmer to the ground.

The spider legs now fly off in pieces when destroyed.

All saucer types now have a debris explosion when hitting the ground.

Nightwing animation redone to be smoother.

Added death animation for spores.