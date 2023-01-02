Carth Alpha 1.83 Hotfix

Carth Alpha 1.83

~Random Quest Generator Bug Fixed

~Ui for random quests fixed

~Building with bad colliders in Port Town Fixed

~Books now can be stacked if same one

~Fixed footstep and combat audio on wrong options sliders

~Added Building particle effects for testing

~Fixed Physics issue with multiple trees fell

~Birch trees now destroyed after they are harvested

~Fixed Locking cursor to one screen while opened

~Small fixes of cursor showing or not when it should

~Removed Female characters starting with Large clan axe.

~Removed male character having magic ray spell at start