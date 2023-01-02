Carth Alpha 1.83 Hotfix

Carth Alpha 1.83
~Random Quest Generator Bug Fixed
~Ui for random quests fixed
~Building with bad colliders in Port Town Fixed
~Books now can be stacked if same one
~Fixed footstep and combat audio on wrong options sliders
~Added Building particle effects for testing
~Fixed Physics issue with multiple trees fell
~Birch trees now destroyed after they are harvested
~Fixed Locking cursor to one screen while opened
~Small fixes of cursor showing or not when it should
~Removed Female characters starting with Large clan axe.
~Removed male character having magic ray spell at start
Changed files in this update