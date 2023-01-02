Planet S Version 0.3.7

Hey everyone and Happy New Year!
Here is our first small bug fix patch for 2023!
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a rare crash when decolonizing a planet
Multiplayer:
- Fixed another desync issue causing spaceships and trade routes to become out of sync
Engine:
~ The text system now utilizes TTF fonts for rendering (Step 2 of 3 of our transition to a more advanced text system to support more languages)
Thats it for now! The State of the game #6 for December will be out tomorrow!
Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update