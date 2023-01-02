 Skip to content

Planet S update for 2 January 2023

Planet S Version 0.3.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone and Happy New Year!

Here is our first small bug fix patch for 2023!

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a rare crash when decolonizing a planet

Multiplayer:

  • Fixed another desync issue causing spaceships and trade routes to become out of sync

Engine:

~ The text system now utilizes TTF fonts for rendering (Step 2 of 3 of our transition to a more advanced text system to support more languages)

Thats it for now! The State of the game #6 for December will be out tomorrow!

Enjoy!

TeamJA

