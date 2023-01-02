0.8520 - 01/01/2023
- Fixed Region 3 Quest/Dialogue bug that wouldn’t let player proceed past conversation.
- Fixed player/npc head sometimes turning erratically during Dialogue.
- Fixed a couple minor Dialogue bugs.
- Had to temporarily revert the Region 12 fix that took away the spawn lag of the first couple spawners due to the next bullet point. Will re-implement asap.
- In preparation for the upcoming End-Game major update, the Region/Level loading system has been heavily refactored. Please let me know if you encounter any strange behavior, such as the player falling through the world, or the environment not showing up, etc. Tyvm!
Changed files in this update