New:
1,Game function: Click the card area during battle to display all the cards you have obtained.
2,New card: Second Chance ☆☆ For every heart lost, you will get an extra 5% chance to dodge damage that is not dodged.
3.New achievement: Level Skil, One Step. (can be viewed in steam)
4.Gameplay: The drops of burst item now have different probabilities.
Adjustment:
1.Hero: Tough's heart nerfed by 1 (6→5).
2.Hero: Smith's heart nerfed by 1 (5 → 4).
3.Hero: Merc's health nerfed by 1 (5→4).
4.Upgrade: The gold carried by each level of Private Money are nerfed by 5 (10 → 5).
Fix:
1,Fixed: Fixed ghost's movement bug in Bonyard.
Polish:
[Polish] UI: Added a confirmation MsgBox when resetting upgrade.
Burst Hero update for 2 January 2023
v0.65.0 Update List
New:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update