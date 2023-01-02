v0.65.0 Update List

New:

1,Game function: Click the card area during battle to display all the cards you have obtained.

2,New card: Second Chance ☆☆ For every heart lost, you will get an extra 5% chance to dodge damage that is not dodged.

3.New achievement: Level Skil, One Step. (can be viewed in steam)

4.Gameplay: The drops of burst item now have different probabilities.

Adjustment:

1.Hero: Tough's heart nerfed by 1 (6→5).

2.Hero: Smith's heart nerfed by 1 (5 → 4).

3.Hero: Merc's health nerfed by 1 (5→4).

4.Upgrade: The gold carried by each level of Private Money are nerfed by 5 (10 → 5).

Fix:

1,Fixed: Fixed ghost's movement bug in Bonyard.

Polish:

[Polish] UI: Added a confirmation MsgBox when resetting upgrade.