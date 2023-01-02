V1.1.1 QOL UPDATE

Hey everyone, this is a smaller patch to fix a bunch of bugs that slipped through V1.1, and to improve already existing elements of gameplay.

Summary of changes:

We added an additional tutorial that can be accessed in Level Select to teach new players the basics of the game. This will be expanded in future updates to teach the player about more advanced mechanics as well.

Endless mode has been reworked to add in more enemies met in the campaign, and will scale faster. It will now only be available after beating ETHORIA on any difficulty.

Some bosses have had their health pools increased. This was to avoid triggering DR (damage reduction), a mechanic to prevent the player from killing bosses too quickly. (The time taken and damage dealt to kill a boss should still be the same, and hence the bosses should be around the same as before)

Bugfixes regarding gameplay and tower mechanics, which were slightly broken in the previous version

Balance changes to make the game more enjoyable.

The full list of changes can be listed below! Thanks for playing Cubelander Early Access

- Hyperreal Games

Full changelog (LONG):

BUG FIXES:

Fixed a bug relating to tenacity and its interactions with slows

Sapper no longer appears on 3-5 before it is formally introduced in 3-6

Fixed some visual glitches in the main menu

Fixed the player's money generation in 1-6, where the player received excessive amounts of money

Clown cars will now correctly summon

Cube Reactor will now correctly generate energy per hit

Fixed some tips in the loading screen

Fixed Infantry costing 15 energy instead of 10 as displayed

Fixed Frostfire Laser bug. It will now deal true damage on all of its levels.

SYSTEM CHANGES:

Corrosion Debuff has been reworked. It will now last for 10 seconds when applied (from 7) from all sources, and will now remove (0.1 x Armor) rather than (4% corrosion level x Armor) per second.

ENDLESS MODE has been improved to include enemies such as the Mininova, Underlord and Deathgripper. Waves will now be preset until Wave 50, and enemies will now scale in health and attack faster than before. Endless mode will be locked until the start of Auroris.

The consistency of blizzards in Auroris is improved. Blizzards will now spawn more consistency and predictably.

Added an interactive tutorial in Level Select that teaches the player the very basics of the game.

On prestige mode, defenders no longer take increased damage (15%) and instead enemies attack will be increased to compensate for that. This doesn't result in a gameplay change, but improves the clarity of this mechanic.

ENEMY CHANGES: (All stats based on challenge mode)

(There will be just one set of Developer's notes for most of these changes, they were done with the goal of making more unique enemies more tough to increase the variety of enemies to deal with, and incentive the player to learn how to counter them.)

Maniac ->

Berserk threshold increased to 115 HP from 60 HP.

Now immune to disabling effects when Berserk

Ram ->

Health increased from 400 to 500. Speed increased from 1.1 to 1.2.

Bomber ->

Health increased from 170 to 225.

Ravager ->

Health increased from 425 to 575.

Mutant ->

Health increased from 160 to 190

Malware ->

Health increased from 85 to 100

Trojan ->

Health increased from 50 to 75

Froster ->

Health increased from 660 to 800

Crusher ->

Health increased from 2000 to 2500. Speed increased from 0.3 to 0.4.

Worm ->

Health increased from 180 to 200

Physical size increased (does not affect gameplay)

Voidling ->

Speed increased from 0.33 to 0.5

Sapper ->

Health increased from 525 to 750

Cryonova ->

Cryonova Phase 3 (Prestige Mode only) heat loss rate reduced. Phase 3 healing reduced. Nerfed AI Aggressiveness on higher difficulties.

(Developer's notes: Cryonova's bossfight on Prestige Mode was a little bit too hard, and it would often outheal even multiple Purifiers. We're going to tone it down to make it a more enjoyable bossfight.)

The below changes are due to bossfights taking too little time. There is a hidden mechanic in the game which causes bosses to take less damage when killed too quickly, leading to players killing bosses very quickly, then doing little to no damage for the next 1 minute as boss DR is increased.

The increases to boss health help to reduce the likelihood of Boss DR kicking in, and should provide no increased difficulty to the bossfights.

Alpha HP buffed from 25000 to 50000. Invictus Base HP buffed from 54500 to 110000

Overlord HP buffed from 41500 to 83500. Invictus Base HP buffed from 89000 to 165000

Cryonova HP buffed from 88000 to 175000. Invictus Base HP buffed from 175000 to 380000

Mrithus Phase 1 HP buffed to 250000.

TOWER CHANGES

Corrosive Shot ->

Damage p/shot increased from 10/15/22/31 to 10/17/29/44

(Developer's notes: We found the Corrosive Shot to be incredibly weak and unusable after the nerfs, even after buffing its utility. We're going to reverse the nerfs in v1.1 to remedy this.)

Gauss Accelerator ->

Damage p/shot increased from 6-14/9-23/14-31/20-46 to 8-16/11-27/15-42/23-55

(Developer's notes: Gauss Accelerator was always a difficult tower to use, as the player had to hold enemies in the outer ring to utilise it's maximum damage. Even then, its single target DPS was still lacking compared to other towers.)

EMP Field ->

EMP damage adjusted from 75/125/200/275 to 150/175/200/225, Cooldown adjusted from 12/10/8/6 to 7/7/6/6

(Developer's notes: EMP Field is a little bit useless in the early levels, having less than 10 DPS at level one, and generally being unreliable. We're going to increase its recharge rate at earlier levels, while nerfing the Level 4 EMP, which can often solo early waves, so the player can consider other towers in the early-game.)

Cube Launcher ->

Range increased from 30/45/60/75 to 40/60/80/100. Damage per shot increased from 8/15/25/38 to 12/23/35/50

(Developer's notes: Cube Launcher is a pretty useless tower outside of the first few levels, so we're going to give it a buff in range and DPS to allow players to consider it late game as an early-game cheap DPS tower.)

Radar ->

Radar Level 2 buff now causes towers to use 2 less energy per second rather than 1.

(Developer's notes: The early levels of Radar have been very underwhelming, and considering the player has to give up a tower slot that could be used for DPS to use a support tower, the earlier buffs need to be stronger.)

Sludge Cannon ->

Fire rate adjusted from 0.16/0.20/0.24/0.28 to 0.18/0.20/0.22/0.24.

Sludge puddle duration adjusted from 3/3/4/5 to 4 seconds flat.

Price increased from 200/350/500/650 to 200/375/550/725

(Developer's notes: Sludge Cannon as it stands, is too cheap and versatile for an AOE tower that can slow enemies on the side. We're going to trim some power from it.)

Vaporiser ->

Cost decreased from 775/1350/2150/3300 to 775/1100/1650/2500

(Developer's notes: Vaporiser is still too weak for one of the highest DPS towers. Allowing players to better access its high DPS should hopefully give players a better reason to consider using it in their loadouts.)

Symmetria Crystal ->

Symmetria Crystal will now augment defender's stats by 30% instead of 20%

(Developer's notes: Symmetria Crystal does not fufill it's intended use, making your defenders stronger and harder while shrinking enemies. While its shrink is very useful in Endless Mode, we feel that the defender augment is a little weak.)

Frostfire Laser ->

DPS buffed from 45/70/125/160 to 55/95/140/235

(Developer's notes: Frostfire Laser is still very weak for a single target DPS laser. Although its slow is already 99%, towers like the Cubic Tesla simply play a similar role for much less. So we're going to buff its DPS further, to allow it to kill weak enemies better.)

Hydra Cannon ->

Slow reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds.

Explosion radius changed from 8 to 12 at all levels

(Developer's notes: Minor adjustments to Hydra Cannon to push its intended role as an AOE DPS rather than a slow applier.)

Cube Reactor ->

Energy generation p/hit from 1 per 3 enemies to 1 per enemy (Also bugfixed to now generate energy on hit). Energy generation capped at 3 p/attack.

(Developer's notes: Now that Cube Reactor's energy generation p/hit is bugfixed, we're going to cap the energy generation of the Cube Reactor so that it doesn't completely replace the Energy Generator.)

Frozen Shot ->

Freeze Time nerfed from 1.5/2/2.5/3 seconds to 1.4/1.9/2.4/2.8 seconds.

Explosion Radius reduced from 0/0/0/6 to 0/0/0/5

(Developer's notes: Frozen Shot could solo most levels even on Invictus Mode when paired with Radar, permafreezing most enemies. Nerfing to prevent that.)

Symmetria Sword ->