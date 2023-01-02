1.01s: Selmani DLC #1

Hello once again SDVS players! This is our first patch that introduces free new content.

+Selmani the Moon Dragon has descended from the cosmos and is now the 10th playable character, available as free DLC!

+There is now a Training grid stage available

-In order to reduce the strength of projectile based tick throws, block stun now provides the defender with six frames of grab invulnerability after the block stun ends

-Atliss air dodge has a reduced horizontal distance

-Character head proportions for Vesper, Darawan, and Atliss have been slightly more standardized across the roster

-A handful of camera changes have been made, the camera still can be improved so we're planning on continuing to update this

-The way hitlag animates has been adjusted, and stardust criticals (100%+) now shake the character's model with a frequency to add impact and character bones don't shake until they are launched by a hit

-Atliss trial previews 4 and 5 were fixed