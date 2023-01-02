 Skip to content

Depths of Sanity update for 2 January 2023

Hot Fix - Update 03

Update 03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

Back again this week with some bug fixes. This was a nasty one. Shout out to JubeJube1 for finding it. Turns out, if you missed the armor hull in the second world, then got the depth hull (or heat hull) then returned and got the armor hull later, it would override your better hull with the inferior armor hull. That meant you could no longer go to lower depths or withstand high heat at the end game, essentially blocking all progress. Sooooo, that had to get fixed.

Thanks again, and please let us know if anything else pops up. We'll fix 'em as fast as you find 'em.

BSG

