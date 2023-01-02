Version 2.6.5: Pets

Share · View all patches · Build 10240893 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 01:19:29 UTC by Wendy

Added the Pet's screen to customizable:

Dog

Cat

Amogu (himself)

Pets can be petted by clicking on them (even in a match)!

Added new "Animal Abuse" and "Feline Abuse" Achievement for all you psycho lunatics out there.

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the customizable screen alongside minor customizable QOL fixes.

Unlocking certain achievements now gives you access to terminal skins (these are a remnant of KWD's past iterations that I've repurposed).

Terminal skins change the visuals of your title scene background. There are 8 in total, so happy hunting!