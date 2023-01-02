Update 1.5.12 - Performance Patch for Frostfall

Hey everyone.

It seems our Frostfall update introduced a bunch of performance issues and a few bugs here and there that needed addressed. This took a bit more time than expected due to the holidays.

To make up for the frustrating performance issues we're officially extending the Frostfall event by an additional 5 days, ending the event on January 10th.

Unfortunately our server tech is still on vacation, so dedicated servers won't get an update until the 2nd or 3rd of January. Official US and EU servers will also be offline until then.

Among the performance improvements we've fixed a handful of bugs with quests, drop rates, etc. so here are the patch notes for everything else.

Known Bugs:

Mount XP bar shows total XP, and not the level's current XP. This is only visual and doesn't affect your mount's actual level progress.

Shield gets stuck sometimes after a shield bash and takes a second or two before it can be used. Attacking with another weapon seems to fix this.

New:

Tortoise has a new jumping animation

Mounts now track experience under your health bar when mounted

In the stables menu you can now see how many points you have left to spend

In the stables menu you can now hover over the stats buttons and bars to learn more information about what the levels do

Improved:

Lots of performances improvements all around

Removed all “X” variations of wands and staves from collections

Updated quantities sold throughout Snow Peak

Jed’s Doll shouldn’t disappear anymore and can no longer be lost on accident by dropping

Slimes respawn in all areas now

Omen Wand and Corrupted Wand now give health instead of magic on hit

Fixed: