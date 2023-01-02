 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REKKR: Sunken Land update for 2 January 2023

VR-3KKR

Share · View all patches · Build 10240818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year!
VR-3KKR addon added on. 8 challenge maps + one secret map. Also new deathmatch arenas.

Changed files in this update

REKKR: Sunken Land Content Depot 1715691
  • Loading history…
REKKR: Sunken Land Depot Win32 Depot 1715692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link