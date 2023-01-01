Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10240804 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 00:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Smaller update, but a few important changes!

A bigger balance update is in the works ;)

Hitting the level up key on the deck-building screen now lets you level up again if you have levels available

Increased the rate at which late game bosses lose their protective shield

Fixed a bug where easy mode would sometimes prevent bosses from using bullet-based attacks entirely

Removed the full-game 20% slowdown that easy mode provided

Filler basic shot cards now contribute half of their XP to the card preceding them

Reduced the cardLeveling penalty on the No Filler gamemode

Cards now gain a small amount of XP every time they're used

Cards now gain less XP from dealing damage to enemies, and much less from bosses

Fixed a bug where synergy lines would point towards the wrong place when swapping slots too quickly

Reduced the speed cap of late-game enemies

The recycle slot of the deck build screen now displays the stat that the card recycles into

Changed the word "Destroy" to "Recycle" on the Are you sure screen

Added more tips to the tip screen

