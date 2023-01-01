 Skip to content

Fabric Of Reality update for 1 January 2023

Small Update

Fabric Of Reality update for 1 January 2023

Smaller update, but a few important changes!
A bigger balance update is in the works ;)

  • Hitting the level up key on the deck-building screen now lets you level up again if you have levels available
  • Increased the rate at which late game bosses lose their protective shield
  • Fixed a bug where easy mode would sometimes prevent bosses from using bullet-based attacks entirely
  • Removed the full-game 20% slowdown that easy mode provided
  • Filler basic shot cards now contribute half of their XP to the card preceding them
  • Reduced the cardLeveling penalty on the No Filler gamemode
  • Cards now gain a small amount of XP every time they're used
  • Cards now gain less XP from dealing damage to enemies, and much less from bosses
  • Fixed a bug where synergy lines would point towards the wrong place when swapping slots too quickly
  • Reduced the speed cap of late-game enemies
  • The recycle slot of the deck build screen now displays the stat that the card recycles into
  • Changed the word "Destroy" to "Recycle" on the Are you sure screen
  • Added more tips to the tip screen

