Update Notes 2nd of January

[Weapons]
- M1903 (Scoped) adjusted reserve ammo from 10 to 15
- Reverted changes to shotguns
- PPS-43 increased damage
[Maps
NLF Outpst
- Fixed Navmesh
Siege of Hue
- Fixed Navmesh
