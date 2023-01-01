 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 1 January 2023

Update Notes 2nd of January

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Weapons]

  • M1903 (Scoped) adjusted reserve ammo from 10 to 15
  • Reverted changes to shotguns
  • PPS-43 increased damage

[Maps

NLF Outpst

  • Fixed Navmesh

Siege of Hue

  • Fixed Navmesh

