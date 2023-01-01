Umbra - Update (Patch Notes) v1.4

Patch Notes v1.4
General Changes:
- New Locker Mechanic: Rotate Player - Whenever a player enters the locker, the camera of the player will rotate towards the locker door.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that made the player only be able to pick up objects while crouched, now players can pick up while crouched or un-crouched.
- Fixed an issue that made the Inventory Drop Down not able to close, now if you click anywhere on the Inventory Menu except the Inventory Drop Down, it will close.
- Fixed geometry issues that made the player able to see past the walls.
- Fixed an issue that caused the sound effects of the _Menu _buttons to be delayed, now they sound instantly after being pressed.
These Quality-Of-Life changes will definitely make the experience smoother.
