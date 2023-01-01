Scoring update!

The score is now capped at the pillar amount, like in the full game.
Wishlist the full game, it helps a lot! ❤️
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The score is now capped at the pillar amount, like in the full game.
Wishlist the full game, it helps a lot! ❤️
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update