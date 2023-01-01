 Skip to content

99 Fails Lite update for 1 January 2023

Scoring update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10240762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The score is now capped at the pillar amount, like in the full game.

Wishlist the full game, it helps a lot! ❤️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2164500/99_Fails/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2008061
  • Loading history…
