Usurper: Soulbound update for 1 January 2023

New Forest Level

Usurper: Soulbound update for 1 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year you all ːsteamhappyː

Here comes the next update which adds a new forest floor with four additional usurp shrines as well as two new body types to play as. One is a shaman with lightning magic and the other one is a war chief with a big ass skull mace.

Here is a list of other changes listed below:

Improvements

  • Lower level barrier to enter forest : Now players can enter the forest at level 6.
  • Faster dodge back attacks : Players can attack out of the dodge back animations within a shorter amount of time.
  • Inventory full message: When inventory is full a pop up text is shown on the weapon to notify the player.
  • More enemy drops: Higher chance of enemies dropping more Usurper might and healing pick ups.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed - Spear orc could not pick up a shield. Now she can.
  • Fixed - Player would go into crossbow holding animation without the crossbow in hand.
  • Fixed - Player would change weapon when scrolling through vendor shop.

