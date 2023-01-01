New Forest Level

Happy new year you all ːsteamhappyː
Here comes the next update which adds a new forest floor with four additional usurp shrines as well as two new body types to play as. One is a shaman with lightning magic and the other one is a war chief with a big ass skull mace.
Here is a list of other changes listed below:
Improvements
- Lower level barrier to enter forest : Now players can enter the forest at level 6.
- Faster dodge back attacks : Players can attack out of the dodge back animations within a shorter amount of time.
- Inventory full message: When inventory is full a pop up text is shown on the weapon to notify the player.
- More enemy drops: Higher chance of enemies dropping more Usurper might and healing pick ups.
Bug fixes
- Fixed - Spear orc could not pick up a shield. Now she can.
- Fixed - Player would go into crossbow holding animation without the crossbow in hand.
- Fixed - Player would change weapon when scrolling through vendor shop.
