New Forest Level

Happy new year you all ːsteamhappyː

Here comes the next update which adds a new forest floor with four additional usurp shrines as well as two new body types to play as. One is a shaman with lightning magic and the other one is a war chief with a big ass skull mace.

Here is a list of other changes listed below:

Improvements

Lower level barrier to enter forest : Now players can enter the forest at level 6.

Now players can enter the forest at level 6. Faster dodge back attacks : Players can attack out of the dodge back animations within a shorter amount of time.

Players can attack out of the dodge back animations within a shorter amount of time. Inventory full message: When inventory is full a pop up text is shown on the weapon to notify the player.

When inventory is full a pop up text is shown on the weapon to notify the player. More enemy drops: Higher chance of enemies dropping more Usurper might and healing pick ups.

Bug fixes