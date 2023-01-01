The Icon Battles v1.2.1 - Bug fixes

The Icon Battles just got a new update with several bug fixes. One of the resolved issues is the bug that caused some icon images to be smaller than they should be. Now they should be the same size as on the desktop.
The rest of the fixes are related to AI bugs, such as long chasing at a short distance, damaging an enemy when it is already too far away, etc.
Full Changelog
- Fixed a bug when the icon images were smaller than they actually are
- Fixed a bug when the Fighter was chasing an enemy for too long at a small distance
- Fixed a bug when the Fighter could damage an enemy if it is too far away
- Changed axemen and swordsmen movement speed
- Changed axemen walking animation
Changed files in this update