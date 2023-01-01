 Skip to content

Master of Puppets update for 1 January 2023

V1.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10240524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.0.16 introduces a simple hint system that should make it easier to get started playing the game.

Don't hesitate to let me know if there are still dark spots in the ruleset :)

