HellEscape update for 1 January 2023

Some polish and bugfix

Build 10240521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved auto-balancing.
  • Made the first Onslaught mission easier.
  • Added damage indicator to gates and walls.
  • Made all enemies slightly faster and increased all melee damage speed.
  • Increased chance to spawn artifact chests when don't have many artifacts.
  • Added some additional sound effects.
  • Added resistances to constructs.
  • Added 'Random' button for character selection.
  • Mixed 'IO' bug that time travel did not actually reduced mission time left + increased time.
  • Made 'Priest' slightly weaker.
  • Made cheats more accessible via the config file + added more options.

