- Table blueprints now have different names by type
- Hotbar # keys no longer block durability
- Quantity in crafting digits show up properly
- Campfire brightness lowered
- Chopping down a tree sound now attenuates
- Sort functionality completed for inventory screen
- Turn On/Off Campfire button updated to be more visible
- Character equipment type icons easier to see now
- Freezing icon shows up when it is cold enough outside to take damage
- Fixed the fox meat quest not completing properly
- Skeletal ruins barrel drops proper number of books
- Adjusted food health gain amount
Rogue Frontiers update for 1 January 2023
Incremental Update: Quality of life additions and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update