Rogue Frontiers update for 1 January 2023

Incremental Update: Quality of life additions and bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Table blueprints now have different names by type
  • Hotbar # keys no longer block durability
  • Quantity in crafting digits show up properly
  • Campfire brightness lowered
  • Chopping down a tree sound now attenuates
  • Sort functionality completed for inventory screen
  • Turn On/Off Campfire button updated to be more visible
  • Character equipment type icons easier to see now
  • Freezing icon shows up when it is cold enough outside to take damage
  • Fixed the fox meat quest not completing properly
  • Skeletal ruins barrel drops proper number of books
  • Adjusted food health gain amount

