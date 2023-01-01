Build 0.1.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10240414 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Changes and Additions:

Mini-Map displays topography data of nearby terrain.

Mini-Map topography data colors brightened.

*Build Mode Hotkey reconfiguration.

Press C for Crafting Stations. Workbench, Forge,etc.

Press B for Build Mode / Base Construction. 1,2,3,4,etc.

Press V for Hover Vehicle Construction.

Internal Game Engine Changes.

Calls to glReadPixels used for editing are disabled for development of a new object picking system.

Developer hotkeys for Resource spawning disabled.

Known Issues:

Collision is disabled on several buildable pieces for development.

Lightmaps & Shadows appear incorrectly or have depth errors.