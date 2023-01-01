Build 0.1.2.8

Development Update
Changes and Additions:
Mini-Map displays topography data of nearby terrain.
Mini-Map topography data colors brightened.
*Build Mode Hotkey reconfiguration.
Press C for Crafting Stations. Workbench, Forge,etc.
Press B for Build Mode / Base Construction. 1,2,3,4,etc.
Press V for Hover Vehicle Construction.
Internal Game Engine Changes.
Calls to glReadPixels used for editing are disabled for development of a new object picking system.
Developer hotkeys for Resource spawning disabled.
Known Issues:
Collision is disabled on several buildable pieces for development.
Lightmaps & Shadows appear incorrectly or have depth errors.
