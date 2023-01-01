 Skip to content

Siphonopolis update for 1 January 2023

Added new game warning

Share · View all patches · Build 10240402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When selecting the "new game" option, the game will take you to a screen informing you that the progress on the main levels will be reset and letting you cancel said reset. This only affects the main levels, the extra levels that are unlocked after beating the main game will remain open even if you start a new game.

