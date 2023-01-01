When selecting the "new game" option, the game will take you to a screen informing you that the progress on the main levels will be reset and letting you cancel said reset. This only affects the main levels, the extra levels that are unlocked after beating the main game will remain open even if you start a new game.
Siphonopolis update for 1 January 2023
Added new game warning
Patchnotes via Steam Community
