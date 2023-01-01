 Skip to content

Stoney's Adventure update for 1 January 2023

V1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10240398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.0.5 Fixes:
-Fixed an issue with the Mine cart rail stage in Acrylic Mountain.
-Adjusted Vision Stage 6 to prevent potential softlocks.
-Adjusted difficulty in Vision Stage 1
-Adjusted difficulty in Acrylic Forest
-Adjusted an area in Acrylic Glacier for readability purposes.
-Fixed a Tileset error in Green Isle.
-Fixed one of the cheats not functioning properly.
-Added a new cheat code.
-Fixed text going off screen in certain dialogue boxes.
-Added additional dialogue for completing the Jail level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935831
  • Loading history…
