Patch V1.0.5 Fixes:

-Fixed an issue with the Mine cart rail stage in Acrylic Mountain.

-Adjusted Vision Stage 6 to prevent potential softlocks.

-Adjusted difficulty in Vision Stage 1

-Adjusted difficulty in Acrylic Forest

-Adjusted an area in Acrylic Glacier for readability purposes.

-Fixed a Tileset error in Green Isle.

-Fixed one of the cheats not functioning properly.

-Added a new cheat code.

-Fixed text going off screen in certain dialogue boxes.

-Added additional dialogue for completing the Jail level.