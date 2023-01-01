- Level 12 added
- Fixed accidental hitting pay-out/exit button on button navigation
- Added collections screen (work in progress)
- Added highlighting machine buttons in game
Coin Pusher Casino update for 1 January 2023
Small updates and level 12 added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
