Coin Pusher Casino update for 1 January 2023

Small updates and level 12 added

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level 12 added
  • Fixed accidental hitting pay-out/exit button on button navigation
  • Added collections screen (work in progress)
  • Added highlighting machine buttons in game

