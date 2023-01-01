Patch v1.1.4

Bone white snow grips the earth outside. Freedom is not easily won.

Prologue No More

To be honest, we should have launched in Early Access. The candid truth is we did not think anyone would want to play this weird little experiment and launched the game as a free toy for anyone to try, until a certain pineapple of the metallic persuasion changed everything. Now, we are figuring out how to build this game into something larger.

To help mitigate confusion and avoid losing our audience, we're renaming this game on Steam to just "Void Sols" and removing the "Prologue". We hesitate to use the term free to play because that tends to come with weird baggage, but that is essentially what this is. It's a free to play game we are hoping to continue building on top of, and eventually introduce paid expansions to help support future development.

We put together a roadmap to help illustrate our future plans for the game, please let us know what you think! Please be aware it is subject to change, but we're going to do what we can to stick to it.

That's not all! Enjoy this patch full of new features and improved gameplay! As usual, we are eager to hear what everyone thinks of these changes.

New Features:

Stun Overhaul : All enemies can be stunned now, just like the boss. Different enemies have different stun thresholds, stun recovery time, stun recovery speed, and stun damage multipliers. When an enemy is stunned, your damage is multiplied by that enemy's damage multiplier until the enemy recovers (and damage numbers are tinted cyan to help indicate your bonus damage). Since this is such a core change, a lot of enemy health values and weapon damage values needed to be updated to maintain a balanced gameplay experience. Please let us know if anything feels over/under tuned!

: All enemies can be stunned now, just like the boss. Different enemies have different stun thresholds, stun recovery time, stun recovery speed, and stun damage multipliers. When an enemy is stunned, your damage is multiplied by that enemy's damage multiplier until the enemy recovers (and damage numbers are tinted cyan to help indicate your bonus damage). Since this is such a core change, a lot of enemy health values and weapon damage values needed to be updated to maintain a balanced gameplay experience. Please let us know if anything feels over/under tuned! Hit Stun : When an enemy is attacked, they will now be stunned depending on the percentage of health you just removed from them. This will completely pause their attack animations for a moment, so that sufficient sustained damage against enemies can allow you to quickly dispatch them.

: When an enemy is attacked, they will now be stunned depending on the percentage of health you just removed from them. This will completely pause their attack animations for a moment, so that sufficient sustained damage against enemies can allow you to quickly dispatch them. Player Knockback : We felt it was a little unfair that you could knockback the enemies with some attacks but they can't seem to knock you back at all. Many enemy attacks will now knockback the player slightly. That includes the boss to a greater degree.

: We felt it was a little unfair that you could knockback the enemies with some attacks but they can't seem to knock you back at all. Many enemy attacks will now knockback the player slightly. That includes the boss to a greater degree. Shield Parry Rework (v3!) : Hopefully third time is the charm! This time I've simplified the parry behavior to something more aligned with souls-like standards. Tap the secondary equipment button to parry instantly. Instead of immediately stunning enemies and fully interrupting attacks, a parry will build an enemy's stun meter. Watch out for combo attacks from enemies because you will have to parry each attack in their combo! If you mis-time your parry, you will instantly consume 50% of your stamina! This rework is inspired directly thanks to the respectful and honest feedback from the community, so please keep it coming. We greatly appreciate everyone taking the time to share their thoughts.

: Hopefully third time is the charm! This time I've simplified the parry behavior to something more aligned with souls-like standards. Tap the secondary equipment button to parry instantly. Instead of immediately stunning enemies and fully interrupting attacks, a parry will build an enemy's stun meter. Watch out for combo attacks from enemies because you will have to parry each attack in their combo! If you mis-time your parry, you will instantly consume 50% of your stamina! This rework is inspired directly thanks to the respectful and honest feedback from the community, so please keep it coming. We greatly appreciate everyone taking the time to share their thoughts. Speedrun & Challenge Run Improvements : If you're looking to speedrun, we've added a quick restart button in the top right corner of the screen when you pause. Use this button if you want to restart faster than going through the main menu. We also updated the win screen to certify if you completed a "Hitless" run!

: If you're looking to speedrun, we've added a quick restart button in the top right corner of the screen when you pause. Use this button if you want to restart faster than going through the main menu. We also updated the win screen to certify if you completed a "Hitless" run! Map Movement : You can now move the map (somewhat). We still want to maintain a sense of mystery with the map, but you can at least use it to peek further in all directions from the Light Spark you're resting at.

: You can now move the map (somewhat). We still want to maintain a sense of mystery with the map, but you can at least use it to peek further in all directions from the Light Spark you're resting at. Boss Aggression : We've iterated a little bit on when/how the boss attacks. Based on some feedback on the boss fight, we've realized it can be a little too easy to kite the boss and defeat The Warden without letting the boss even attack once. Please let us know what you think of the updated behavior!

: We've iterated a little bit on when/how the boss attacks. Based on some feedback on the boss fight, we've realized it can be a little too easy to kite the boss and defeat The Warden without letting the boss even attack once. Please let us know what you think of the updated behavior! Additional Stamina Communication : We wanted some way to help communicate your stamina levels that doesn't require you to take your eyes off the action. In this patch we're testing filling the player with a black triangle as your stamina gets lower to help reduce eye strain as you try to focus on the combat. We have also added a setting to disable this if you prefer always seeing your colorful triangle.

: We wanted some way to help communicate your stamina levels that doesn't require you to take your eyes off the action. In this patch we're testing filling the player with a black triangle as your stamina gets lower to help reduce eye strain as you try to focus on the combat. We have also added a setting to disable this if you prefer always seeing your colorful triangle. Player Move Speed Updated : Sorry speedrunners, but the player's base move speed has been reduced. The math we were using previously to control player move speed was wrong and needed to be fixed for the long term health of the game design. However, we did add a new behavior to player speed: You sprint faster the lower your stamina. Do what you want with that information!

: Sorry speedrunners, but the player's base move speed has been reduced. The math we were using previously to control player move speed was wrong and needed to be fixed for the long term health of the game design. However, we did add a new behavior to player speed: You sprint faster the lower your stamina. Do what you want with that information! Font Readability Accessibility : In an effort for our ongoing commitment to accessibility, we have added a font readability accessibility setting. This will allow you to toggle the font of every bit of text to make the game more readable, including a sans serif and dyslexic-friendly font. If you see any mistakes with readability, sizing, spacing, etc when using this setting, let us know!

: In an effort for our ongoing commitment to accessibility, we have added a font readability accessibility setting. This will allow you to toggle the font of every bit of text to make the game more readable, including a sans serif and dyslexic-friendly font. If you see any mistakes with readability, sizing, spacing, etc when using this setting, let us know! Toggle Interaction Button Holds Accessibility: We have added a setting that allows you to toggle whether or not interactions require you to hold the button down to complete the interaction.

Balance Changes:

Reduced Watcher Detect Range: 15 -> 12

Reduced Sword Base Damage: 5 -> 4

Increased Sword Basic Attack Stamina Cost: 20 -> 30

Increased Health of Basic Guard: 35 -> 50

Increased Health of Jailer: 70 -> 80

Reduced Stance Damage of Shield Parry: 100 -> 60