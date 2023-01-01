 Skip to content

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 1 January 2023

Version 11.1

Version 11.1

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Had to do one more patch to update the copyright year because of OCD. Also, I made it verboten to create a new character with the same name as an existing character so you don't accidentally overwrite your old character.

SOURCE CODE:
-New script command: "if_savegames" to prevent overwriting existing characters.
-Default font size is now "mid" instead of "small".

RESOURCES:
-Updated Builder's Manual.

SCRIPTS:
-Updated "createChar" scripts in all stories to prevent overwriting characters.

