Version 11.1

Had to do one more patch to update the copyright year because of OCD. Also, I made it verboten to create a new character with the same name as an existing character so you don't accidentally overwrite your old character.

SOURCE CODE:

-New script command: "if_savegames" to prevent overwriting existing characters.

-Default font size is now "mid" instead of "small".

RESOURCES:

-Updated Builder's Manual.

SCRIPTS:

-Updated "createChar" scripts in all stories to prevent overwriting characters.