UPDATE #91

Fixes
- The daily task was not displayed correctly when you need to use Walker
- Bubbles from the flamethrower remained after the death of the robot on the map of Megapolis
- Sometimes the Invader Laser was displayed incorrectly in the main menu
- For some, the game crashed immediately upon launch (usually laptops)
- AI Axel was stuck in some parts of the Tokyo and Ice Moon maps
General changes
- Removed the underwater distortion effect for the Megapolis map
- Removed grenade options for the Grenade Launcher (Cluster option is now used when overcharging the Grenade Launcher)
- Removed animated elements in the UI from the left and right sides
- Increased damage radius for all explosive weapons
Energy changes
- The energy reserve is now the same for all bots
- Increased energy recovery rate
- When using the camera in 1st person, the energy of weapons will be displayed directly on them
Armor Changes
- Health, Energy and Damage bonus is now dynamic
- The lower the health of your robot, the greater the bonus
- Increased transition speed for Invisible Armor
Game Mode Changes
- Reduced the number of points to win in game modes
- Match time will always be no more than 5 minutes, no extra time
- Control points mode is now back to what it was before, that is, you can capture any points
- Increased the death penalty for the team in Control points mode
Railgun Changes
- Now also has energy and can fire without aiming without losing accuracy
- Removed sniper scope when aiming
- Added a static dot to the scope and it will always be displayed
- Increased base damage
- A shot can only be charged by overcharging
Overcharge
- Added overcharge ability to each weapon
- Overcharge occurs while aiming and fires when aiming stops
- The longer you charge it, the more damage and faster it will be, but also consumes more power
- The weapon cannot withstand 100% overload and fires on its own
- In addition to everything, overcharge also adds explosive, bouncy or sticky properties to weapon projectiles
Changed files in this update