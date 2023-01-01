 Skip to content

Combots update for 1 January 2023

UPDATE #91

UPDATE #91

Share · View all patches · Build 10240242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • The daily task was not displayed correctly when you need to use Walker
  • Bubbles from the flamethrower remained after the death of the robot on the map of Megapolis
  • Sometimes the Invader Laser was displayed incorrectly in the main menu
  • For some, the game crashed immediately upon launch (usually laptops)
  • AI Axel was stuck in some parts of the Tokyo and Ice Moon maps

General changes

  • Removed the underwater distortion effect for the Megapolis map
  • Removed grenade options for the Grenade Launcher (Cluster option is now used when overcharging the Grenade Launcher)
  • Removed animated elements in the UI from the left and right sides
  • Increased damage radius for all explosive weapons

Energy changes

  • The energy reserve is now the same for all bots
  • Increased energy recovery rate
  • When using the camera in 1st person, the energy of weapons will be displayed directly on them

Armor Changes

  • Health, Energy and Damage bonus is now dynamic
  • The lower the health of your robot, the greater the bonus
  • Increased transition speed for Invisible Armor

Game Mode Changes

  • Reduced the number of points to win in game modes
  • Match time will always be no more than 5 minutes, no extra time
  • Control points mode is now back to what it was before, that is, you can capture any points
  • Increased the death penalty for the team in Control points mode

Railgun Changes

  • Now also has energy and can fire without aiming without losing accuracy
  • Removed sniper scope when aiming
  • Added a static dot to the scope and it will always be displayed
  • Increased base damage
  • A shot can only be charged by overcharging

Overcharge

  • Added overcharge ability to each weapon
  • Overcharge occurs while aiming and fires when aiming stops
  • The longer you charge it, the more damage and faster it will be, but also consumes more power
  • The weapon cannot withstand 100% overload and fires on its own
  • In addition to everything, overcharge also adds explosive, bouncy or sticky properties to weapon projectiles

