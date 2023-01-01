Version 2.6.4: Changes to the Terminal System

Added new upgrade images for crit upgrades, passive upgrades, boomerang upgrades, and the dual shot upgrade.

Terminal abilities are no longer unlocked by default, instead, each character starts with one terminal ability.

Recruit - Frenzy

Ghost - Dagger

Scientist - Eyeball

Tank - Heal

Mercenary - Boost

Added a new upgrade type called terminal upgrades. Terminal upgrades add a new ability option to your terminal for the duration of the match. This is where the remaining terminal abilities have been shifted (there are 11 upgrades in total)

Other changes:

Vampire heal amount nerfed from 4% to 2%

What these changes mean in practice:

The main thing that KWD felt like it was lacking was that matches felt very similar due to how samey upgrades felt.

This was partly caused by the lack of a variety of upgrade images. But, this was also caused by a lack of impactful upgrades, most upgrades were cumulative upgrades that didn't lead to very drastic differences in gameplay experience unless stacked 2 or three times over. Even then, they had very similar effects.

I also noticed that I very rarely bothered to open the terminal and change what terminal rotation I used because having them all without needing to unlock them made them feel cheap and worthless, even though a lot of them are really cool.

Making terminal abilities locked behind upgrades and giving each character a unique starting ability gives characters more flavor and variety, but also gives matches more flavor and variety as unlocking different terminal upgrades has the potential to greatly change how you play the game.

This also makes the terminal system feel more useful and worthwhile as it now has a sense of progression and growth.

Let me know what you think!