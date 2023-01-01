 Skip to content

Portable Ops update for 1 January 2023

Update Notes for the New Year!

Portable Ops update for 1 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year!

A few updates to report. Hopefully a noticeable improvement in frame rate since the first publication. A brand new map. And some improved textures.

Conquest map:

  • Upgraded textures to 4k
  • Fixed some geometry
  • Adjusted some collision for better accuracy and faster render

X-Fire (v0.9 beta)

  • New map, based on America's Army Proving Grounds Crossfire BDX map.
  • Includes new breakable glass
  • All 4k textures
  • IA works, kinda
  • Mode says TDM but is acting as Kill Confirmed. Eventually, it will be Bomb defusal.

