Update Notes for the New Year!

Happy New Year!
A few updates to report. Hopefully a noticeable improvement in frame rate since the first publication. A brand new map. And some improved textures.
Conquest map:
- Upgraded textures to 4k
- Fixed some geometry
- Adjusted some collision for better accuracy and faster render
X-Fire (v0.9 beta)
- New map, based on America's Army Proving Grounds Crossfire BDX map.
- Includes new breakable glass
- All 4k textures
- IA works, kinda
- Mode says TDM but is acting as Kill Confirmed. Eventually, it will be Bomb defusal.
Changed files in this update