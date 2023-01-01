 Skip to content

Kingdom's Life update for 1 January 2023

Happy new year! Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10240130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year!

New patch is ready! We have fixed some problems connected with crashes.

FIXED:
-Crash in save system
-Crash when you create and use army

Changed files in this update

Kingdom's Life Content Depot 1847601
