Camera & Plunger Overhaul, DLC Prep

Camera Changes
Standard Table Camera
- Cameras 1 & 2 - movement speed increased by approximately 40%
- Cameras 1 & 2 - zoomed out slightly
- Cameras 3 & 4 - movement speed increased drastically
- Cameras 3 & 4 - zoomed out to better better see flippers
- Camera 7 - Moved back slightly
- Camera 8 - Turned into a zoomed in version of Camera 7
Wide Table Camera
- Cameras 1 & 2 - Zoomed out slightly
- Cameras 1 & 2 - Max area of movement decreased
- Cameras 1 & 2 - Movement speed decreased
- Cameras 3 & 4 - Zoomed out
- Cameras 3 & 4 - Increased movement speed
- Cameras 3 & 4 - Max area of movement increased
- Camera 5 & 6 - Changed rotation & zoomed in slightly
2 New Camera Angles!
- Camera 9 - A portrait style camera, similar to 7 & 8, but dynamic and will move along with the ball.
- Camera 10 - A slightly zoomed out variation of Camera 9.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the moving cameras would randomly stop following the ball on certain tables. (This also caused an undesirable jittery effect that seemed quite harsh at times).
The Following Tables Received Specific Camera Modifications
- Practice Playground
- Crazy Carnival
- Construction Chaos
- Feudal Follies
- Great Gamble
- Rickety Rapids
- Wonderful Willows
Plunger related
- The plunger now pulls at approximately 88% of its previous speed, allowing for better control.
- The plunger camera has been adjusted to better see it being pulled out.
Table Changes & Misc.
- A new Disable Focus Camera option has been added to the settings menu.
- Cameras 9 and 10 have been added to the How To Play Section.
- Charming Chopper - Changed one of the edges near the top to allow better ball flow from plunger.
- Charming Chopper - Fixed an issue where the ball could get stuck near the drain.
- Graceful Games - Fixed an issue that could prevent the chip explosion effect from playing.
- Hectic Highway - Changed the plunger to an auto plunger.
- Training Tracks - adjusted LED rotation for drop target mission.
- Gameplay and Video Settings separated in the settings menu.
- In the rare circumstance the ball exits the table, it will now be destroyed. Please report if this ever happens though.
- Behind the Scenes Optimization.
- The "Cosmetics" button on the customization screen now plays the appropriate sound effect when clicked.
DLC Related
January 13 is the launch of the new Epic Egypt DLC!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2152150/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Epic_Egypt
Menu Related
- The new tables have been added to the level select and leaderboard screens.
- The new ball has been added to the character select screen
- This leaderboards were added to the leaderboards screen.
- This was done in preparation for the launch of the DLC, next week.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
