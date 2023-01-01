 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 1 January 2023

Patch 29

Share · View all patches · Build 10240027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Skill: Ice sword has new skill "Freezing Gust"
  • New Art: New Guard Set Art that replaced basic Knight Set Art.
  • Bug Fix: Heartbeat sound is played now correctly and doesn't stack up if going between different scenes.
  • Balance: Poison Wand Skill Damage increased from 15-17 to 23-25.
  • Balance: Torch Skill Damage increased from 14-15 to 16-17.
  • Balance: Iron Sword Skill Damage increased from 27-30 to 30-34.
  • Balance: Iron Rapier Skill Damage increased from 26-30 to 29-35.
  • Balance: Iron Dagger Skill Damage increased from 24-25 to 30-32.
  • Improvement: Added confirm button prompt under the text boxes.
  • Improvement: Moved text box and button prompts for a bunch of cutscenes into better locations.
  • Improvement: In the Upgrade Menu, changed "Unlock Health Potion" to "Start with Health Potion" upgrade to make it more clear, the potions are reusable. Same change was done for the mana potion.
  • Improvement: In the Upgrade Menu, right click no longer adds to current upgrade.
  • Improvement: Game logo in Credits corrected.
  • Improvement: Thebee decoration art improved to a new art style.
  • Improvement: Iron rapier now looks correctly in hand.
  • Improvement: Lightning sword now looks correctly in hand.

Changed files in this update

