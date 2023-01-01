- New Skill: Ice sword has new skill "Freezing Gust"
- New Art: New Guard Set Art that replaced basic Knight Set Art.
- Bug Fix: Heartbeat sound is played now correctly and doesn't stack up if going between different scenes.
- Balance: Poison Wand Skill Damage increased from 15-17 to 23-25.
- Balance: Torch Skill Damage increased from 14-15 to 16-17.
- Balance: Iron Sword Skill Damage increased from 27-30 to 30-34.
- Balance: Iron Rapier Skill Damage increased from 26-30 to 29-35.
- Balance: Iron Dagger Skill Damage increased from 24-25 to 30-32.
- Improvement: Added confirm button prompt under the text boxes.
- Improvement: Moved text box and button prompts for a bunch of cutscenes into better locations.
- Improvement: In the Upgrade Menu, changed "Unlock Health Potion" to "Start with Health Potion" upgrade to make it more clear, the potions are reusable. Same change was done for the mana potion.
- Improvement: In the Upgrade Menu, right click no longer adds to current upgrade.
- Improvement: Game logo in Credits corrected.
- Improvement: Thebee decoration art improved to a new art style.
- Improvement: Iron rapier now looks correctly in hand.
- Improvement: Lightning sword now looks correctly in hand.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 1 January 2023
Patch 29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update