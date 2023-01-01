 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mega Serval update for 1 January 2023

Mega Serval version 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10239968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some more fixes incoming! Thank you everyone who has brought these to my attention!

Version 1.5 - January 1, 2023

  • Fixed being able to re-assign auxiliary abilities while the pause menu should otherwise not accept input.
  • Fixed Serval not displaying properly in maid mode on the race results screen.
  • Fixed Serval's after-images not displaying the maid outfit or hat when applicable.
  • Fixed being able to bap Blackbuck and Grey Wolf before the fight starts.
  • Fixed being able to bring P. MIRACLE into Race mode by assigning it to an aux ability in Story mode.
  • Fixed crash related to the settings menu trying to pull up the difficulty settings in Race mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2009721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link