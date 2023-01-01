Mega Serval version 1.5

Some more fixes incoming! Thank you everyone who has brought these to my attention!
Version 1.5 - January 1, 2023
- Fixed being able to re-assign auxiliary abilities while the pause menu should otherwise not accept input.
- Fixed Serval not displaying properly in maid mode on the race results screen.
- Fixed Serval's after-images not displaying the maid outfit or hat when applicable.
- Fixed being able to bap Blackbuck and Grey Wolf before the fight starts.
- Fixed being able to bring P. MIRACLE into Race mode by assigning it to an aux ability in Story mode.
- Fixed crash related to the settings menu trying to pull up the difficulty settings in Race mode.
Changed files in this update