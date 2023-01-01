Jan 1 patch notes

Happy New Year to all!

The first patch of 2023 updates the following:

Tutorial lighting has been increased so it isn't too dark to see

Scaled the amount of gold currency players receive depending on their difficulty (more challenging difficulties receive more currency)

Yule hats were added to all classes (except for Fallen Knight)

Updated spells with new sound effects

Fixed loading screen texture issues due to compression

New content in the form of cosmetics (new skins for each class), armor (mainly helms at the moment), enemies, and new zones and dungeons are being tested. The main focus for the first quarter of 2023 will be multifold. The goals are to finish the talent trees for all classes while adding a new in-game NPC for purchasing armor / cosmetic skins, and also adding new dungeons alongside updating current smaller dungeons that lack enemies. Of course I will also be listening to any community feedback. For example, some kind of mod interface will be tested, and if it is viable then it will likely be completed at the latest by end of Q2 - Q3.

I wish you all a happy new year!