江湖幸存者 update for 1 January 2023

0.76b Update

Build 10239877

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Player HUD now will show the total difficulties
  2. Adjust steam skill achievements conditions, now corresponding skills reach level 8 can also unlock the achievement
  3. Reduce the xp penalty for co-op games

(Known issue): 4 players co-op broken at start game / in game crash, we've already known its root cause(uncorrect MTU size), but to fix it requires time, we will fix it asap, but before that, you may only try at most 3 players co-op games, we'are sorry for this bug.

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

