 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 1 January 2023

Update 00.835: Interface tweaks and web portal support structure

Share · View all patches · Build 10239866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 00.835 going up. This is likely the last patch before web-based scheduling and match email notifications release - it's mostly back end but adds a lot of stuff like automated time zoning so you don't have to do any calculations to figure out match times online etc. I also added a bunch of warnings about the state of solo play. It's absolutely incredible to us how many people buy the game without reading any of the warnings and then post reviews without trying multiplayer. I've put more warnings in the Steam store AND in-game. Solo mode will come, but it's just never been the focus, so it lags far behind PvP and will for quite a while as PvP gets the attention. Happy New Year everyone! 2023 is upon us! First update of the brilliant New Year!

Changed files in this update

Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link