Patch 00.835 going up. This is likely the last patch before web-based scheduling and match email notifications release - it's mostly back end but adds a lot of stuff like automated time zoning so you don't have to do any calculations to figure out match times online etc. I also added a bunch of warnings about the state of solo play. It's absolutely incredible to us how many people buy the game without reading any of the warnings and then post reviews without trying multiplayer. I've put more warnings in the Steam store AND in-game. Solo mode will come, but it's just never been the focus, so it lags far behind PvP and will for quite a while as PvP gets the attention. Happy New Year everyone! 2023 is upon us! First update of the brilliant New Year!
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 1 January 2023
Update 00.835: Interface tweaks and web portal support structure
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update