Happy New Year! Relative Collective + Other Improvements

I have now added a Relative Collective option in the Game Settings menu. Works as you'd expect and allows you to set a collective amount rather than having to hold your input at the desired level.

This is mainly for Gamepad users who, due to the centring spring on the sticks, have to continually hold the collective on to fly effectively which can become tiring. Altitude Hold does alleviate most of this already but some may prefer this level of control instead.

I have also added an "Enable Extended Joypad Modifiers" option in the Game Settings menu. Extended modifiers are controls which cannot be rebound and do not show up in the Control Settings menu. They are really for advanced users and can cause confusion etc which is why they must be manually enabled.

The 1st extended control is "Collective Look" which can be enabled by holding Modifier 2 and clicking Cycle View button. This will then allow your Collective/Tail Rotor control stick to control the camera view.

This is really designed for Gamepad users who currently have no way of looking around without using the mouse, keyboard or TrackIR

Obviously this should only be done when using Altitude Hold / Hover Hold!!

Animated Flight Sticks! All cockpits now have an animated flight stick which follows your cyclic input. I've also written some guides...

Gamepad Control Guide

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2910713794

Walks you though how the Gamepad control system, modifiers and Screen of Interest systems work.

Helicopter Guide

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2908499881

Details all the helicopters currently available in game