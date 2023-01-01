 Skip to content

Age of Undead update for 1 January 2023

Age of Undead update to version 1.1.5!

Build 10239742

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.5:

  • I fixed an issue that didn't allow the Bull to reach the right distance from his target to attack him.

  • I fixed the issue that didn't allow the rock to disappear from the Stone thrower's hand after throwing it, when the framerates dropped.

  • I fixed another issue related to framerates drop: a problem that caused the Jumper to literally pop off the map while jumping … fun, but unintentional :D

  • I optimized the Jumper's jump system; a large number of such units simultaneously will impact the performance less.

  • I changed some parameters that managed the random factor of infections in conjunction with parasite infections.

  • I fixed a spawning bug of the undead from under the ground: I realized that some never "resurrected"; in fact, they fell into the digital abyss under the game map :D

  • I changed the attack cone of the Fast-food worker.

  • The following units have been subjected to new balancing:
    Undead flesh
    Runner
    Jumper
    Slaughterer
    Nightmare
    Mutilated
    Butcher
    Infected engineer
    Spitter
    Fast-food worker
    Bile-spitter
    Boomer
    Stone thrower
    Hellmouth
    Bully
    Nurse
    Bull
    Headless
    Bicephalous
    Arachnoparasite
    Ripper
    Destroyer
    Colossus
    Infected soldier
    Infected civilian
    Infected madman
    Infected demolisher
    Infected prisoner

Dear friends, we are at the beginning of 2023, and we have a whole year ahead of us to use to improve ourselves as human beings!
A little life advice that has helped me in these tough years on a personal level: when something you care about goes wrong, don't despair, but roll up your sleeves again and again because you don't know if the evil that has befallen you is the only way to achieve future well-being; one day you may even come to thank that evil.
Do not give up! Do not give up! Do not give up! You are stronger than you think you are. Do not give up!
Happy New Year to all!!! :)

In the next update, I intend to balance the units of the Survivors.

See you in the next update, Generals!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012611
