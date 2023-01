Happy New Year everyone!

Cave: Enlarged and deepened

Cave Loot - Improved

DEER : Deer and Fallow Deer: They can no longer be looted. Instead, you can use a knife to get meat from them!

The hunt has begun! :D

Pills - medicines : Fixed Icon in inventory.

Crowbar : I added a crowbar to the game. May you like it :D

I fixed some Bugs.

I wish you many fun moments with my game and outside of it in life.

FussyCraft