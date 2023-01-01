Rogue party is Added : For single unit run.
Now supports controller rumble.
Now push skill does not occupy skill slot.
Added button and hot key for swapping to alternative weapons.
Now hireable lancers have better equipments.
Now Defender and Seeker and Warlock are unlocked by default.
Better hireable classes in dungeons.
Crawl Tactics update for 1 January 2023
v1.4.0
