Update 1.2.2023.1 Holliday Update Ends

Hello Caos, thank you for participating in the winter holiday event. Today the armor sets go back to normal.

The next event will be on the week of Valentine's Day, which will be a Dark Mother celebration, including a special event map and access to 2 gold tier weapons.

Other changes: The Elite trolls, also known as Warriors, have their souls increased to 100 from 54. Their type has been changed to "Medium" which makes them unable to be transmuted. They will be affected by Transmute's DOT instead. This was a balance request approved by Endless Dungeon runners seeking greater challenge.