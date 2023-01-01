Reworked Enemy melee attack logic
Reworked Enemy animation logic
Reworked Boss fight
Fixed frame rate drop in the first map (Dahuam)
Heart in the Dark update for 1 January 2023
Patch 01.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Heart in the Dark Content Depot 1142891
