Heart in the Dark update for 1 January 2023

Patch 01.23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked Enemy melee attack logic
Reworked Enemy animation logic
Reworked Boss fight
Fixed frame rate drop in the first map (Dahuam)

