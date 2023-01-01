0.1.9c Patch Notes

You might have to restart Steam completely to get the update immediately.
- Christmas event has been removed.
New Features
- You can now sleep in taverns to reroll the NPCs.
- Each point of dexterity now also reduces reload speed by 0.25%.
Enemy Changes
-
Oktoberfest Enchanted: Reduced amount of pretzel projectiles.
-
Death Zone Enchanted: Renamed to Danger Zone Enchanted because contrary to popular belief it doesn't actually instantly kill you.
-
Proximity Defense Enchanted:
- Increased downtime from 4 seconds to 8 seconds.
- Reduced damage reduction from 90% less to 85% less.
-
Shield Enchanted: Reduced damage reduction from 75% less to 70% less.
Generic Weapon Changes
- Sickles now all have +20% critical hit chance.
- Daggers all have had their range increased by 15 to 20 units.
Specific Weapon Changes
-
Stormbinder: Base DMG reduced from 225-250 to 200-250.
-
Thornrender: Spore projectile damage increased from 30% damage to 50%.
-
Shadowrazor: Sword strike damage increased from 200% damage to 250%.
-
Heatslayer: Base DMG increased from 225-250 to 250-300.
-
Mjolnir:
- Lightning strike cooldown reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds.
- Lightning strike base DMG increased from 450-500 to 500-2000.
- Base APS increased from 2.5 to 3.
- Lightning strike radius increased by 15 units.
Gungnir:
- Base APS increased from 2.5 to 3.
- Base DMG increased from 225-250 to 275-300.
Dragon's Breath:
-
Now shoots between 1 and 3 projectiles.
-
Projectiles pierce now.
-
Increased range by 40 units.
-
Base DMG reduced from 125-150 to 75-100.
-
Doomerang: Base DMG increased from 100-125 to 175-200.
-
Doom (status effect applied by The Death Beam and Doomerang) now deals 100% bonus damage upon reaching 2 stacks, previously 75% bonus damage.
-
Spider Summon Tome:
- Base DMG increased from 175-200 to 225-250.
- Seeking strength of spiders improved.
-
Slither Wand: Now inflicts 10 poison stacks with each hit.
-
V.B.F.G:
- Reduced reload time from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
- Base DMG increased from 700-800 to 750-800.
-
The Death Beam: Base DMG increased from 700-800 to 750-850.
-
Sniper Rifle: Base DMG increased from 650-700 to 750-800.
-
Rocket Launcher: Base DMG increased from 700-800 to 800-900.
-
Piranha Gun: Base DMG increased from 175-200 to 225-250.
-
Outstanding Money Gun: Base DMG increased from 25-50 to 50-75.
-
Grenade Launcher: Base DMG increased from 275-300 to 300-325.
-
Bazooka: Base DMG increased from 650-700 to 750-800.
-
Storm Cloud: Base DMG reduced from 100-300 to 100-250.
-
Moonshine Greatsword: Base DMG increased from 175-200 to 225-250.
-
Kugelblitz Wand: Base DMG reduced from 100-300 to 100-250.
Consumable Changes
- Agility Potion, Berserker Potion, Inferno Potion, Power Potion, Wrath Potion: Now last 10 rooms, previously 5 rooms.
- Endurance Potion: Now lasts 5 rooms, previously 3 rooms.
- Rainbow Potion: Is less common now.
Equipment Changes
-
Added a new body armor: Hero Cape
-
Egg Shell: Now requires 1 attunement.
-
Tyler's Robe: Improve rewards massively and reduced attunement requirement to 2, previously 3.
-
Triumvirate: Increased range and rotation speed of elemental orbitals.
-
Amazon Bracelet: Now grants +3 base melee and ranged damage per dexterity, previously +2.
-
Blue Cotton Hoodie: Reduced attunement requirement to 2, previously 10.
-
Green Wool Hoodie:
- Versatility now grants 25% increased damage and attack speed.
- Amped Versatility now grants 50% increased damage and attack speed.
-
Peg Leg:
- Now grants 1% increased movement speed per gold.
- Now has a limit of 50% bonus movement speed.
-
Bear Pelt: Now grants +3 base damage per strength, previously +1.
-
Eyepatch: Now additionally grants +5% critical hit chance.
-
Santa Hat: Is now uncommon, previously rare.
Trait Changes
-
Colossal Might: Now slows attack speed by 25%, previously by 30%.
-
Constitution: Has been removed.
-
Vitality: Now also grants the health recovery effect previously applied by Constitution.
-
Give And Take: Now grants 6% increased damage per current stamina point and 6% increased attacks peed per missing stamina point. Previously 5% each.
-
Changes to flaws applied by Cinder modifier:
-
Jinxed: Now applies -1 Luck for rest of room upon taking damage, previously just always -1 Luck.
-
Survivor Bias: Reduced duration of movement speed slow to 4 seconds, previously 8. Reduced movement speed reduction to -15%, previously -20%.
-
Glass: Now makes you take +1 heart of damage while at full health. Previously +1/2 heart always.
-
Inflation: Reduced maximum damage reduction per gold from -20% at 80 gold to -15% at 100 gold.
-
Lightning Conduit:
- Now strikes you every 12 seconds.
- Reduced radius of lightning strike.
-
Short Sighted: Now you deal 50% less damage at far range, previously no damage dealt at far range.
-
Slippery Slope: If you lose gold upon taking damage, you now lose only 5 gold not 5-7 gold.
-
Sloth: Now applies 25% longer stamina recovery and regeneration time, previously 50% longer.
-
Sunk-cost Fallacy: Now reduces damage of weapon by up to 15%, previously up to 20%.
-
Class Changes
- Thief will now find fewer keys.
- The Hero now starts with Hero Cape body armor.
Event Changes
- Giant Clam Event: Now requires a dexterity threshold to snatch the Pearl Ring. Previously a 50% chance.
- Jungle Pylon: Status effect now grants +10 to duration of shrine effects, previously +5.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed that Doppelganger would rotate class twice when you killed Mega Death.
- Fixed a bug with Misfit's Sword invulnerability sometimes not being applied correctly.
- Attempted to fix bug where the Rubik's Cube roll effect would persist between runs.
- Fixed that equipment that would grant more than +1 maximum heart (e.g.: Balrog Skin) would only recover 1 heart upon being attuned.
- Fixed that the Battle Armor %-damage bonus would be generic damage and not melee damage.
- Fixed that you could pickup pick-ups during Game Over.
- Fixed an error message appearing in last boss room.
- Fixed that you could have 0 stacks of Tipsiness if you had the Arcane Potency trait.
- Fixed that true damage (applied from poison, blood altars, blood chests, spiky doors, ...) would sometimes inflict more damage than intended. True damage now also will follow the same health-type rules as normal damage and not transfer damage between different health types.
- Fixed one bug with dragging items, you were able to drag items with multiple mouse buttons at the same time. You now can only drag items with left-click.
- Fixed a bug where the inventory display in HUD would distort item icons.
- Fixed a mistake where the inventory display in HUD wasn't enabled by default.
- Fixed that Danger Zone areas would move during cut-scenes.
- Fixed that The Hero wouldn't start with a negatively enchanted starting weapon while Inferior Arms cinder was active.
Just a few balance tweaks in the same patch with which I had to remove the Christmas event.
Happy new year everybody!
