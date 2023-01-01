0.1.9c Patch Notes

Changes to flaws applied by Cinder modifier:

Jinxed: Now applies -1 Luck for rest of room upon taking damage, previously just always -1 Luck.

Survivor Bias: Reduced duration of movement speed slow to 4 seconds, previously 8. Reduced movement speed reduction to -15%, previously -20%.

Glass: Now makes you take +1 heart of damage while at full health. Previously +1/2 heart always.

Inflation: Reduced maximum damage reduction per gold from -20% at 80 gold to -15% at 100 gold.

Lightning Conduit: Now strikes you every 12 seconds.

Reduced radius of lightning strike.

Short Sighted: Now you deal 50% less damage at far range, previously no damage dealt at far range.

Slippery Slope: If you lose gold upon taking damage, you now lose only 5 gold not 5-7 gold.

Sloth: Now applies 25% longer stamina recovery and regeneration time, previously 50% longer.