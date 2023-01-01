 Skip to content

Tiny Rogues update for 1 January 2023

0.1.9c Patch Notes

Tiny Rogues update for 1 January 2023

0.1.9c Patch Notes

Build 10239546

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You might have to restart Steam completely to get the update immediately.

  • Christmas event has been removed.

New Features

  • You can now sleep in taverns to reroll the NPCs.
  • Each point of dexterity now also reduces reload speed by 0.25%.

Enemy Changes

  • Oktoberfest Enchanted: Reduced amount of pretzel projectiles.

  • Death Zone Enchanted: Renamed to Danger Zone Enchanted because contrary to popular belief it doesn't actually instantly kill you.

  • Proximity Defense Enchanted:

    • Increased downtime from 4 seconds to 8 seconds.
    • Reduced damage reduction from 90% less to 85% less.

  • Shield Enchanted: Reduced damage reduction from 75% less to 70% less.

Generic Weapon Changes

  • Sickles now all have +20% critical hit chance.
  • Daggers all have had their range increased by 15 to 20 units.

Specific Weapon Changes

  • Stormbinder: Base DMG reduced from 225-250 to 200-250.

  • Thornrender: Spore projectile damage increased from 30% damage to 50%.

  • Shadowrazor: Sword strike damage increased from 200% damage to 250%.

  • Heatslayer: Base DMG increased from 225-250 to 250-300.

  • Mjolnir:

    • Lightning strike cooldown reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds.
    • Lightning strike base DMG increased from 450-500 to 500-2000.
    • Base APS increased from 2.5 to 3.
    • Lightning strike radius increased by 15 units.

Gungnir:

  • Base APS increased from 2.5 to 3.
  • Base DMG increased from 225-250 to 275-300.

Dragon's Breath:

  • Now shoots between 1 and 3 projectiles.

  • Projectiles pierce now.

  • Increased range by 40 units.

  • Base DMG reduced from 125-150 to 75-100.

  • Doomerang: Base DMG increased from 100-125 to 175-200.

  • Doom (status effect applied by The Death Beam and Doomerang) now deals 100% bonus damage upon reaching 2 stacks, previously 75% bonus damage.

  • Spider Summon Tome:

    • Base DMG increased from 175-200 to 225-250.
    • Seeking strength of spiders improved.

  • Slither Wand: Now inflicts 10 poison stacks with each hit.

  • V.B.F.G:

    • Reduced reload time from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
    • Base DMG increased from 700-800 to 750-800.

  • The Death Beam: Base DMG increased from 700-800 to 750-850.

  • Sniper Rifle: Base DMG increased from 650-700 to 750-800.

  • Rocket Launcher: Base DMG increased from 700-800 to 800-900.

  • Piranha Gun: Base DMG increased from 175-200 to 225-250.

  • Outstanding Money Gun: Base DMG increased from 25-50 to 50-75.

  • Grenade Launcher: Base DMG increased from 275-300 to 300-325.

  • Bazooka: Base DMG increased from 650-700 to 750-800.

  • Storm Cloud: Base DMG reduced from 100-300 to 100-250.

  • Moonshine Greatsword: Base DMG increased from 175-200 to 225-250.

  • Kugelblitz Wand: Base DMG reduced from 100-300 to 100-250.

Consumable Changes

  • Agility Potion, Berserker Potion, Inferno Potion, Power Potion, Wrath Potion: Now last 10 rooms, previously 5 rooms.
  • Endurance Potion: Now lasts 5 rooms, previously 3 rooms.
  • Rainbow Potion: Is less common now.

Equipment Changes

  • Added a new body armor: Hero Cape

  • Egg Shell: Now requires 1 attunement.

  • Tyler's Robe: Improve rewards massively and reduced attunement requirement to 2, previously 3.

  • Triumvirate: Increased range and rotation speed of elemental orbitals.

  • Amazon Bracelet: Now grants +3 base melee and ranged damage per dexterity, previously +2.

  • Blue Cotton Hoodie: Reduced attunement requirement to 2, previously 10.

  • Green Wool Hoodie:

    • Versatility now grants 25% increased damage and attack speed.
    • Amped Versatility now grants 50% increased damage and attack speed.

  • Peg Leg:

    • Now grants 1% increased movement speed per gold.
    • Now has a limit of 50% bonus movement speed.

  • Bear Pelt: Now grants +3 base damage per strength, previously +1.

  • Eyepatch: Now additionally grants +5% critical hit chance.

  • Santa Hat: Is now uncommon, previously rare.

Trait Changes

  • Colossal Might: Now slows attack speed by 25%, previously by 30%.

  • Constitution: Has been removed.

  • Vitality: Now also grants the health recovery effect previously applied by Constitution.

  • Give And Take: Now grants 6% increased damage per current stamina point and 6% increased attacks peed per missing stamina point. Previously 5% each.

  • Changes to flaws applied by Cinder modifier:

    • Jinxed: Now applies -1 Luck for rest of room upon taking damage, previously just always -1 Luck.

    • Survivor Bias: Reduced duration of movement speed slow to 4 seconds, previously 8. Reduced movement speed reduction to -15%, previously -20%.

    • Glass: Now makes you take +1 heart of damage while at full health. Previously +1/2 heart always.

    • Inflation: Reduced maximum damage reduction per gold from -20% at 80 gold to -15% at 100 gold.

    • Lightning Conduit:

      • Now strikes you every 12 seconds.
      • Reduced radius of lightning strike.

    • Short Sighted: Now you deal 50% less damage at far range, previously no damage dealt at far range.

    • Slippery Slope: If you lose gold upon taking damage, you now lose only 5 gold not 5-7 gold.

    • Sloth: Now applies 25% longer stamina recovery and regeneration time, previously 50% longer.

    • Sunk-cost Fallacy: Now reduces damage of weapon by up to 15%, previously up to 20%.

Class Changes

  • Thief will now find fewer keys.
  • The Hero now starts with Hero Cape body armor.

Event Changes

  • Giant Clam Event: Now requires a dexterity threshold to snatch the Pearl Ring. Previously a 50% chance.
  • Jungle Pylon: Status effect now grants +10 to duration of shrine effects, previously +5.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed that Doppelganger would rotate class twice when you killed Mega Death.
  • Fixed a bug with Misfit's Sword invulnerability sometimes not being applied correctly.
  • Attempted to fix bug where the Rubik's Cube roll effect would persist between runs.
  • Fixed that equipment that would grant more than +1 maximum heart (e.g.: Balrog Skin) would only recover 1 heart upon being attuned.
  • Fixed that the Battle Armor %-damage bonus would be generic damage and not melee damage.
  • Fixed that you could pickup pick-ups during Game Over.
  • Fixed an error message appearing in last boss room.
  • Fixed that you could have 0 stacks of Tipsiness if you had the Arcane Potency trait.
  • Fixed that true damage (applied from poison, blood altars, blood chests, spiky doors, ...) would sometimes inflict more damage than intended. True damage now also will follow the same health-type rules as normal damage and not transfer damage between different health types.
  • Fixed one bug with dragging items, you were able to drag items with multiple mouse buttons at the same time. You now can only drag items with left-click.
  • Fixed a bug where the inventory display in HUD would distort item icons.
  • Fixed a mistake where the inventory display in HUD wasn't enabled by default.
  • Fixed that Danger Zone areas would move during cut-scenes.
  • Fixed that The Hero wouldn't start with a negatively enchanted starting weapon while Inferior Arms cinder was active.

Just a few balance tweaks in the same patch with which I had to remove the Christmas event.
Happy new year everybody!

