BROK the InvestiGator update for 1 January 2023

UPDATE 1.2.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.6

  • Reduced memory use in the last scenes.
  • Russian localization fully proofread (thanks to onee1d1d)
  • Changed expression in HUD when dead to the hurt expression instead of low health.
  • The mail packages now explode when we mess up (obstruction detected.)
  • Fixed: Player could get stunlock after falling into hole and then getting hit in some situations.
  • Fixed: Head of claw display in Trasher mini game wasn't properly aligned.
  • Fixed: Mine exploding a crate would make it change side.
  • Fixed: Stop vibrations when choice to exit room and other situations.
  • Fixed: Chief stops saying "Get lost" several times over if hit several times fast.
  • Fixed: Second wave of rats in the fight in the sewers could have a rat stuck beyond the screen.
  • Fixed: Crates could be drawn above player when jumping on them at certain positions.
  • Fixed: Potential softlock if clicking fast for one dialogue near the end.
  • Fixed: Potential softlock when using the panel at the end of the sewers.
  • Fixed: Short graphical issue in the picture "threaten the hacker".
  • Fixed: In dialogue, when coming back from a list of choices, the direction of the arrow sometimes pointed nowhere.
  • Fixed: The last dialogue topic was not correctly kept in all situations.
  • Fixed: Tutorial asked player to "click on Brok's portrait" but it only works when clicking on Brok himself.
  • Fixed: The newest mail piece no longer stays when exiting, which cause a minor graphical glitch.
  • Fixed: One tutorial entry is a repeat of another and should not be visible in menu.
  • Fixed: Setting "enemy blink" was not properly read from the configuration file.
  • Fixed: One objective from chapter 3 would stay after restarting from previous chapter.
  • Fixed: Dr Hush room mirror did not cover enough which could cause a graphical glitch.
  • Fixed: Softlock under specific situation with the rollspike.
  • Fixed: Player can no longer be pushed by another opponent while being grabbed.
  • Fixed: Player disappears if doing special attack right after getting back on feet after a grab.
  • Fixed: Enemy could still move away when player starts special attack.
  • Fixed: Enemy should not grab player if the player position would be outside the room.
  • Fixed: Collision lock possible in a specific spot between two mail pieces.
  • Fixed: Collision lock possible in a specific spot on top of Brok's building.
  • Fixed: Softlock if we attack the Tribots as soon as a new wave comes in the police department.
  • Fixed: Rat enemy could get locked between collisions in the sewers.
  • Fixed: Door in Border Post closed if walking on a certain point.
  • Fixed: R.J.'s suplex could sometimes get player out of room bounds.
  • Internal change: Music is no longer recompiled at each export.
    (Rvs 17466)

