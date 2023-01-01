Territory – Alpha 5.30 – Mosin Man

Fixed
- Improved some of the crappy animations for M1891 Mosin Rifle and improved its gunplay quite a bit
- Tweaked some settings to try and reduce the AA/ghosting issues on the player mesh. Still might need more work here unless it’s an NVIDIA driver issue which research indicates it very well could be
- Player and A.I projectile sizes reduced as they were clipping on the edge of doorways and trees
Changed
- Increased rocket speed. Watch your six. 😉
- Soldier, Hunter and Visitor movement speed increased a bit.
- All seeds loot chance reduced (aka less seeds)
- Coin loot chance reduced
- Reduced loot chance for a lot of other high value things
Added
- Weapon charge animation for M1891 Mosin Rifle
- Added radial damage to rockets.
Changed files in this update