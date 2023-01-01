 Skip to content

Territory update for 1 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.30 – Mosin Man

Territory – Alpha 5.30 – Mosin Man

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Improved some of the crappy animations for M1891 Mosin Rifle and improved its gunplay quite a bit
  • Tweaked some settings to try and reduce the AA/ghosting issues on the player mesh. Still might need more work here unless it’s an NVIDIA driver issue which research indicates it very well could be
  • Player and A.I projectile sizes reduced as they were clipping on the edge of doorways and trees

Changed

  • Increased rocket speed. Watch your six. 😉
  • Soldier, Hunter and Visitor movement speed increased a bit.
  • All seeds loot chance reduced (aka less seeds)
  • Coin loot chance reduced
  • Reduced loot chance for a lot of other high value things

Added

  • Weapon charge animation for M1891 Mosin Rifle
  • Added radial damage to rockets.

