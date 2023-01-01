 Skip to content

Dark Quest 3 update for 1 January 2023

Happy new year!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10239468

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new alternative skin for the knight, lancer, prince, druid, fire mage and dwarf king

  • The elder now allows you to upgrade the camp

  • The wagon merchant now upgrades one of your hero cards

  • The alchemist now heals a hero of your choice for 1-3 health

  • The thieves guild system has been reworked. Each area has its own emissary who will help you upgrade that area whenever you encounter him.

  • You can now choose to go to a random next area instead of choosing one.

  • Fixed a crash in tower of mirrors with the archer as an enemy

  • Fixed a crash that could happen at the start of a battle

  • Potion of Strength now gives +2 armor and resistance

  • Increased Tornado travel speed

  • Fixed a bug with displaying rune cards as quick info, it would use the equipment card art.

  • Added a healing potion in exploration mode that allows you to heal your heroes. This potion uses your healing combat cards.

  • At the start of each area you get a healing potion card

  • Added new difficulty modes:
    Easy: Heroes start with double health points and extra dice rolls
    Normal: No changes
    Elder Mode: When you reach the end of each area, you will have to randomly pick the next area
    Legendary Mode: The game starts with a random party in addition to random areas

