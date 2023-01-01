Happy new year!!!

Added a new alternative skin for the knight, lancer, prince, druid, fire mage and dwarf king

The elder now allows you to upgrade the camp

The wagon merchant now upgrades one of your hero cards

The alchemist now heals a hero of your choice for 1-3 health

The thieves guild system has been reworked. Each area has its own emissary who will help you upgrade that area whenever you encounter him.

You can now choose to go to a random next area instead of choosing one.

Fixed a crash in tower of mirrors with the archer as an enemy

Fixed a crash that could happen at the start of a battle

Potion of Strength now gives +2 armor and resistance

Increased Tornado travel speed

Fixed a bug with displaying rune cards as quick info, it would use the equipment card art.

Added a healing potion in exploration mode that allows you to heal your heroes. This potion uses your healing combat cards.

At the start of each area you get a healing potion card