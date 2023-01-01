-
Added a new alternative skin for the knight, lancer, prince, druid, fire mage and dwarf king
-
The elder now allows you to upgrade the camp
-
The wagon merchant now upgrades one of your hero cards
-
The alchemist now heals a hero of your choice for 1-3 health
-
The thieves guild system has been reworked. Each area has its own emissary who will help you upgrade that area whenever you encounter him.
-
You can now choose to go to a random next area instead of choosing one.
-
Fixed a crash in tower of mirrors with the archer as an enemy
-
Fixed a crash that could happen at the start of a battle
-
Potion of Strength now gives +2 armor and resistance
-
Increased Tornado travel speed
-
Fixed a bug with displaying rune cards as quick info, it would use the equipment card art.
-
Added a healing potion in exploration mode that allows you to heal your heroes. This potion uses your healing combat cards.
-
At the start of each area you get a healing potion card
-
Added new difficulty modes:
Easy: Heroes start with double health points and extra dice rolls
Normal: No changes
Elder Mode: When you reach the end of each area, you will have to randomly pick the next area
Legendary Mode: The game starts with a random party in addition to random areas
Dark Quest 3 update for 1 January 2023
Happy new year!!!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1185491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update