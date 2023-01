Share · View all patches · Build 10239437 · Last edited 1 January 2023 – 13:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Happy new year, jetpack George fans!

We have some exciting new improvements including;

-Added phases with background colours and AI changes

-Reduced jetpack velocity for easier handling

-Fixed mouse being offset from real mouse position

-The magnet now follows on-screen tuna and better mechanics.

-Updated splash screens.