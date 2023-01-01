Update
Inclusion of control options hint board
Tip/tutorial on how to climb walls
Adjustment in controls
Character speed adjustment
Jump fit
Adjustment to the speed of the character's fall
Fix for involuntary displacement on edges when at low speed
Update Gameplay and controls
