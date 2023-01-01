 Skip to content

Pop Top Adventure update for 1 January 2023

Update Gameplay and controls

Share · View all patches · Build 10239434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update
Inclusion of control options hint board
Tip/tutorial on how to climb walls
Adjustment in controls
Character speed adjustment
Jump fit
Adjustment to the speed of the character's fall
Fix for involuntary displacement on edges when at low speed

