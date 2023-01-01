v0.6 Update

Hi everyone,

This update introduces reinforced versions for the wooden housing structures. To upgrade a structure, it must first be completed and can then be upgraded with a right click. Some of the reinforced structures require clay, which can be mined at the clay pit marked on the map.

Structures can now be moved and destroyed without having to hit them with an axe. Some structures (e.g. the shelf) must first be emptied before they can be moved.







ADDED - new item: clay

ADDED - reinforced foundation

ADDED - reinforced wall

ADDED - reinforced doorway

ADDED - reinforced windowframe

ADDED - reinforced ceiling

ADDED - wood pillar

CHANGE - structures can be moved & destroyed by right clicking

CHANGE - reworked wooded housing structures

FIX - item durability was not saved when the item was on the tool rack or shelf

Happy new year!